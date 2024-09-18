BA Fire Department hiring 12 new firefighters thanks to federal grant

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As the city of Broken Arrow grows, its fire department is getting bigger as well.

A $2.9 million grant is funding 12 new firefighters.

The peace and quiet brought Don Paige to a Broken Arrow fishing hole, but if an emergency happens, he says he’s glad there will be more firefighters to respond.

“It’s really nice to have increased first responders that would help in any kind of disaster emergencies that could happen,” said Don Paige.



He’s lived in Broken Arrow for the last 25 years and has seen the growth in neighborhoods and businesses firsthand.

“I think that’s great,” said Paige. “Along with economic growth and population growth, we also need first responder growth as well to help fit the community needs.”

Broken Arrow City Council formally accepted the grant at its meeting on Sept. 17.

“Hiring 12 firefighters, we’ll be able to add four firefighters per shift, and that will help us keep our overtime costs down and the city manage attrition,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Moore.

Here’s a breakdown of the three-year grant.

City of Broken Arrow

2 News asked Chief Moore what happens to salaries and the firefighter positions after the grant is over.

“At the end of the grant performance period, the city has the option to seek out additional SAFER grants that will keep them on staff and can pay for them through other SAFER grants,” said Chief Moore. “We’ll also have the ability to sunset the positions if we don’t feel like the need persists. Lastly, we’re hoping our economic development efforts and the growth of the community that we’ll be able to absorb these firefighter salaries right within our fire department funds.”

With continued growth in the community, Chief Moore says it’s unlikely they’ll need to sunset those jobs. This is actually the third grant the fire department has gotten in the last nine years to increase staff.



“It’s about 5 and a half million dollars’ worth of grants over the last 9 years from our federal government,” said Chief Moore. “We’re really glad to brig those federal tax dollars back home to our community.”

Over the last nine years, the grants have helped the department grow by 32 firefighters.

For Paige, he says it’s a positive sign for the community he calls home.

“It makes me feel proud,” said Paige. “Real happy to live here.”

The department is currently in the process of hiring the 12 officers. They also have a few vacancies to fill. For the January academy, they’ll likely have 15-20 firefighters participating.

