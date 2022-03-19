Broken Arrow Fire Department distributes smoke detectors

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Personnel with the Broken Arrow Fire Department met with residents in the community to talk about fire safety and distribute smoke detectors.

This was a semi-annual event the BAFD does, they work their way through different neighborhoods to help those members.

The neighborhood they worked at Saturday morning, Camino Villa, was near a mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two children and one adult on March 12th.

RELATED STORY: Three dead, including 2 children, in Broken Arrow fire

Saturday morning about 15 firefighters of varying ranks split up into teams to cover all areas of the neighborhood.

They went door to door asking residents if they have smoke detectors, if they needed a new one or new batteries, as well as talking about escape plans if a fire were to happen.

Many residents welcomed them into their homes to test the smoke detectors they already had installed to make sure everything worked properly.

Lieutenant Nick Mefford said canvassing the neighborhood was a great experience and the community members were very receptive.

"A lot of these residents that are in this community here they kind of come and go quite a bit so they are new to the area or they are new to the house so they are kind of unaware if they have smoke detectors or not so just bring that to their attention and just bringing the awareness to the area.”

Mefford said his team handed out around 15 smoke detectors, the BAFD said in total they handed out 96 units.

It's suggested that you change the batteries in your smoke detector every 6 months, BAFD said a good way to remember is to do it anytime there is a time change.

Firefighters said if you need to install smoke detectors, place them in hallways and above the entry to bedrooms.

