Authorities extraditing murder suspect from Tulsa to Maryland

TULSA, Okla. — A man suspected of multiple murders recently caught in Tulsa will be extradited to Maryland on Thursday, June 20.

Seven officials from the Department of Homeland Security, who were gathered at the jail Thursday morning, confirmed this to 2 News.

A nationwide search for Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez ended June 15 at a Tulsa sports bar, where the 23-year-old murder suspect ran into Tulsa police.

Police suspect him of multiple murders from coast to coast.



Hernandez illegally entered the United States after being wanted for murder in El Salvador before winding up in Los Angeles, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Allegedly, Hernandez violently assaulted a nine-year-old girl and her mother during a home invasion there.

In August, police said Rachel Morin from Harford County, MD, went missing while walking a trail

11 days after the mother of five’s body was found just off the trail, DNA on the scene matched that of the Los Angeles home invasion, pointing to Hernandez.

A months-long manhunt involving state and federal agencies ensued, ending in Tulsa on June 15.

TPD found Hernandez at a sports bar near 21st and Garnett following a reported FBI tip.

TPD Capt. Richard Meulenberg told 2 News shortly after the arrest, “He fled there [Maryland], came to Tulsa. And again, last night, officers with the Tulsa Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation found him, put him in custody, and he's sitting in there in Tulsa County right now awaiting extradition.”

After sleeping inside the Tulsa County Jail for five days, Hernandez will take off for the East Coast sometime Thursday morning.

Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Harford County.

