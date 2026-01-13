Authorities continue search for missing man in Webbers Falls

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — A small church parking lot outside Webbers Falls was filled with first responders and area search-and-rescue teams. All of them are searching for 56-year-old Erik Throne.

"We're doing another search just in the area to see if we can find any clothing or shoes. Just any clues or anything that would give us anything further on his possible location," Major Jordan Turley with the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office said.

What We Know

Investigators say Thorne was in a car accident near Highway 64 and Ross Road on December 14, around 3:00 p.m.

"Witnesses reported him in the area directly after the crash, and they say after he saw law enforcement, he went into the woods," Turley said.

Throne hasn't been seen since.

A missing person's report wasn't filed until the 29th, more than two weeks after the crash. Authorities found Throne's car at his brother's house in Webbers Falls and were told that Throne may have tried to return to the hotel where he was staying in Muskogee. His phone records didn't provide any leads.

"Without knowing a for sure direction, and then the timeline with how long it has been, it has been difficult," Turley said.

Nearly 20 agencies have assisted with this search, including the Cherokee Nation, small fire departments in Muskogee County, and the county and city of Muskogee's emergency management. Major Turley estimated around 70 volunteers from towns like Oktaha, Shady Grove, and Warner. All cover a four to five-mile search area, the majority of which authorities consider dense and thick terrain.

Throne has been missing for a month. Rescue crews have been searching for nearly two weeks. But authorities have not lost hope.

"The investigators that have been working the case have been in contact with the family," Turley said. "We hope to give them some answers."

Major Turley tells 2 News they don't believe Throne is on the run, but simply missing. If you've seen Throne or might know where he is, you're asked to contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.

