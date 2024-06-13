Ascension learns cause of ransomware attack, offers credit monitoring

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension, the company that owns Ascension St. John in Tulsa, has learned the cause of the ransomware attack, which forced the hospital to divert patients on May 8.

In a statement, Ascension said someone working in one of their facilities downloaded a file they thought was legitimate.

This forced the healthcare provider to use physical record-keeping, slowing down emergency rooms and forcing them to divert.

After almost a month, Ascension said they restored Electronic Health Records in Florida, Alabama, and Austin, their goal being to have systems fully restored by June 14.

On June 12, Ascension said there is no evidence data was taken from their EHR or other systems, where patient records are securely stored.

Ascension said attackers were able to take files from seven of its 25,000 servers across their network, which they believe may contain some Protected Health Information and Personally Identifiable Information for specific people.

However, Ascension is offering to provide patients and associates with credit monitoring and identity theft protection services free of charge.

Anyone who wishes to enroll in free credit monitoring can contact Ascension at 1-888-498-8066.

