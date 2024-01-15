As McNellie’s celebrates 20 years in Tulsa, two more restaurants open

TULSA, Okla. — This year marks 20 years since McNellie’s Pub opened in downtown Tulsa.

Little did Tulsans know at the time that its founder, Tulsa native Elliot Nelson, had big plans for the city. Today, McNellie’s Group owns 27 restaurants mainly in Tulsa, but also in Oklahoma City and Arkansas.

The newest concepts: Maple Ridge Grocer and Bishop Quigley—a neighborhood restaurant and bar next door to each other in the heart of Maple Ridge Neighborhood in midtown.

Maple Ridge Grocer has a modern diner vibe and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. While there are a few groceries at the front of the restaurant, its name is a nod to a grocery store that used to be in that location.

Maple Ridge Grocer is also located next door to Council Oak Elementary School.

“We want the kids to come by after school and grab a chocolate chip cookie and a little thing of milk,” said Ben Alexander, Head of Culinary Operations for McNellie’s Group.

Alexander admits his job is quite the undertaking with so many restaurants opening, but he says it’s worth the long hours because he believes in the bigger mission of McNellie’s Group.

“We are all about building a city,” he said.

Bishop Quigley is a quaint neighborhood pub with a few food items, dark wood and kitschy décor.

“We wanted to create a neighborhood pub where people feel comfortable, grab a bite to eat, release after work or on the weekends,” said Lindsey Gifford, Managing Partner. She has also helped open several restaurants with McNellie’s Group.

“It’s incredible, they treat us well,” she explained. “As someone who has been with McNellie’s Group for nearly 15 years I could not be happier.”

One of the quirky menu items is the Brown Soup. It is basically the Soup of the Day. There is even a soup “color chart” on the menu. When we were there, however, the soup was potato so the “Brown Soup” was white in color.

So, what’s next? Nelson says they are in the process of opening an Italian restaurant, they want to expand to the Tulsa suburbs and, perhaps the biggest undertaking, create more affordable housing.

“What was once a passion for pubs and food and hospitality—it’s still there, but I think more than anything, I have a passion for my hometown,” said Nelson. “I feel like as a purpose it’s what I’m supposed to be doing with my time.”\Nelson has developed numerous historic properties, multi-family house and The Boxyard—a retail center.

He’s an entrepreneur with a calling to improve Tulsa for generations to come and with little plans to slow down.

