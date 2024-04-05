Around Town with Anne Brown: Tulsa Botanic Garden

TULSA, OKLA- — Jeffrey Fox is the Curator of the Tandy Floral Terraces at the Tulsa Botanic Garden. He said it’s good to get some sunshine and to see some beautiful color that you might not see if you stayed in town or going about your regular business.

The Tulsa Botanic Garden is home to over one hundred thousand annual bulbs with just over sixty-six thousand tulips at their peak right now.

“If you want to come out and see them, I’d come this weekend especially with all the wind we’ve been having lately. Everything has its season and these tulips included," Fox said.

Whether you need the rocks in your pockets or not, there’s more to take along with the fragrant and vibrant blooms.

"Even if you aren’t a plant nerd, or looking for that scholarly aspect, I feel like the botanic garden has a way of providing anyone who comes with what they need whether it’s just a beautiful space for reflection or a conversation with somebody you’d like to bring out with you," Fox said.

For those of you ready to exercise your green thumb this morning, Jeffrey will be leading a horticulture tour at 10:30 AM that is part of a paid admission to the garden if you’d like to come out and learn about the plants from the curator himself.

