Around Town with Anne Brown: Tulsa Ballet Free Immersive Experience

TULSA, OKLA — Tulsa Ballet is a vital part of the city and it's been one for almost seventy years.

Now, August 10th they’re opening their doors for an immersive ballet experience for families and community members.

Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education is putting on special open houses at their different campuses in Tulsa and Broken Arrow for a unique experience inviting all ballet enthusiasts to attend this free event.

"We’ve been doing open houses the entire time our school has been, but this is our second year of doing a version quite at this level," said Colleen Lahti, Senior Education Manager at the Tulsa Ballet Center for Dance Education.

Lahti told 2 News they brought the event back this year after a huge success last year. It’s uniquely designed to be an inclusive journey into the world of dance.

"This event is designed for the full family to participate. For mom, dad, grandparents, anyone who wants to come and see what we’re all about," Lahti said.

For more information and to RSVP you can visit their website at https://tulsaballet.org/classes-2/open-houses/.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

