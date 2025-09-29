'Anything to add to the culture': Bilingual street signs coming to McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — Bilingual street signs have been installed in McAlester, featuring both English and the Choctaw language. McAlester mayor Justin Few said the project blends history with everyday life.

2 News met Betty Compton, a Choctaw citizen in McAlester.

"If it helps the Choctaws, where people know the language, I think it's fine," said Compton.

2 News also met Cory brown, a resident in the community.

"I'm an Indian myself, an Alaskan native, so anything to add to the culture," said Cory brown.

2 News first reported on Sep. 28 that city leaders were adding the signs starting at 1st street and East Choctaw Avenue.

Few said this was a good step in the right direction for the city.

"The Choctaw Nation is just such a great partner to our community," said Few.

Few said the city will replace all six street signs along Choctaw Ave. and eventually all street signs throughout the city.

"It's so nice to be able to reciprocate and showcase the language," said Few.

Few said it will only cost the city about $360 to redo signs on Choctaw Avenue. Compton said the front was too small on the original Facebook photo posted by the city.

"I think it should be smaller than the English because people read the English and are familiar with the English," said Compton.

2 News brought this concern to Few.

"We're hoping to bold the English font to make it a little bit more visible to drivers," said Few.

Few said going forward, the street signs will have the English in bolder lettering instead of the one they originally posted on Facebook.

"They do a lot for people, and I guess if they want to spread the language… I think it'll be fine," said Compton.

