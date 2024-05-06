Another Riverwalk Crossing tenant evicted amid lease disagreements

JENKS, Okla. — More changes are coming to the Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks after 2 News last reported that GolfSuites was evicted.

Now, Le Belle Restaurant and Events was told to leave on May 1 because they didn’t honor the lease. However, Le Belle co-owner, Tylisha Oliver-Thompson, argues that the Riverwalk Crossing didn’t honor the lease.

“I’m really disheartened,” said Oliver-Thompson.

She said after signing the lease with OneFire — the landlords and funded by Muscogee (Creek) Nation — she discovered an inoperable commercial kitchen with severe HVAC and plumbing problems.



“We had to consistently pour thousands of dollars just for plumbing to make sure everything was brought up to speed,” she said.

Her cell phone video shows leaks and temperatures on the thermostats ranging from 91 in the kitchen to 82 in the dining area.

She said contract warranties were not met and, what should have taken a few months to open, took over a year.

“It was a very serious financial hit,” she said.



Months before close, Oliver-Thompson said her costly signage was painted over and that the landlord repeatedly, proverbially “moved the goal post” on requirements.

“We worked tirelessly to come up with an amicable resolve with them,” she said.

OneFire’s CEO knew about problems when investing in the property, telling TulsaPeople in 2017 everything was “a disaster.”

Oliver-Thompson believes it was never addressed. She also feels other businesses were favored.

“The way everyone else was marketed on the Riverwalk, we didn’t get that same level of support,” she said.

On Friday, OneFire released a statement, saying, in part, that “OneFire is strategically choosing potential business partners who… will blend seamlessly with current tenants.” To Oliver-Thompson, that indicates Le Belle was part of a deliberate push-out. (Full statement)



“For a press release to confirm that they didn’t think we were a seamless fit was disappointing,” she said.

Oliver-Thompson said she is actively searching a new location for a restaurant. She is still operating her Simply Delish catering in Broken Arrow. She also plans to open a food delivery serviced called Belle in a Box.

2 News reached out to OneFire multiple times and declined further comment aside from the press release.

