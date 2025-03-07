"Anchor organization": New north Tulsa nonprofit focusing on resident's needs

TULSA, Okla. — A new north Tulsa nonprofit is working to close some large gaps and invite those who've generally been left out into the conversations surrounding development and needs.

Northside Neighborsaims to get residents involved, saying generations are putting in their input on what's needed.

For years the community said it’s watched as people with big plans come in – but they're not informed until everything's set and done.

This all stemmed from meetings held by the organization.

"One of the things that they told us is that there's great development happening in their area, but they did not always know what that development was and so they were seeing things happen, but they weren't really aware of what it was, why it was happening, and how it was going to impact their community," said Northside Neighbors Executive Director Reggie Ivey.

Over several months the nonprofit held meetings and listened to feedback from people living in the Hawthorne and Whitman neighborhoods.

Ivey said the organization is focusing on four main pillars -- boosting mixed-income housing, bettering education, increasing community wellness, and pushing for economic development.

But in these pillars comes the community aspect.

Ivey said he’s bringing his past experience to help navigate the organization's future.

KJRH

"Well, for me, I learned that when you engage the community and you listen to them and you can bring to fruition what the community wants, it makes a tremendous difference. And so, that's what I'm going to do as far as leading the Northside Neighbors," Ivey said.

Ivey spent more than 30 years with the Tulsa Health Department. During his time with the department, he advocated for the health of north Tulsans helping build a division of the health department in the community.

He said his time in the Tulsa public health field helped him see many discrepancies in different areas in the city.

One of the discrepancies he's looking to tackle is the life expectancy gap between south and north Tulsa.

Northside Neighbors will not be working alone.

"We recognize that there are multiple organizations that are doing work in this 36th Street corridor. So, it's not just going to be Northside neighbors, but we are the anchor organization to really tie all of that together," said Ivey.

The nonprofit is also making sure people living in north Tulsa can benefit from the developments.

"The other thing that we're trying to do is to make sure that we protect legacy residents, those who have traditionally lived in the community. So when development happens, they have an opportunity to take advantage of that development. We don't want this community to become gentrified," Ivey said

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

