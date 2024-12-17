'An accident waiting to happen': Drivers fed up with bumps on Bixby bridge

BIXBY, Okla. — Drivers along 121st and Garnett report being fed up with a busy two-lane bridge over Haikey Creek that's been patched up with steel plates and speed bumps over the last year.

It's been a necessity to cross for Pat and Vicki Crofford for over 30 years. Now, even with a crew recently shaving down speed bumps placed to slow cars driving on steel plates, the couple tries to avoid the bridge.

"We got a notice that said (City of Bixby is) gonna repair it," Vicki Crofford said. "And we were so excited. And all they did was put speedbumps."

City of Bixby sent 2 News the following statement addressing the temporary plates and speedbumps.

“The concrete decking on the bridge located on 121st Street, west of Garnett, has deteriorated, necessitating the placement of steel sheeting as a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made. Unfortunately, high-speed traffic continues to rattle the steel sheets loose, prompting the installation of an asphalt bump to help slow down drivers.

Repairing the bridge is a top priority for the City of Bixby, and we are collaborating with the Creek Nation to secure federal funding for the construction of a new bridge. We appreciate your patience as we work through this project.” City of Bixby

The Croffords were less than pleased after learning of the city's response.



"It should've been done a long time ago," Pat Crofford said. "This is a busy, busy road. It's not like it was a country road," Vicki added. "We're ignored a lot out here."

2 News will monitor the city's future work on the bridge.

