ROAD REPAIRS: Broken Arrow neighbors get help after talking to 2 News

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Less than a week after viewers brought concerns about crumbling road edges on 209th E Ave in Broken Arrow between 31st and 41st, work is underway to shore up the road and clean the bar ditches.

previous coverage > > >

Broken Arrow man worries crumbly road edges pose a risk on 209th Street

After our Nov 22 story, additional viewers contacted 2 News to voice concerns about the safety of drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians on the road.

Safety concerns center on hydroplaning when heavy rains cause bar ditches to overflow onto the road or icy conditions result in vehicles sliding into the ditches because there is very little shoulder. Add to that, recent heavy rains causing fast-flowing water in the ditches to undermine the road edges causing them to crumble.

KJRH

"It's the same issue every time we get heavy rain," said Steve Yocham, "or, if we do get ice or something, it's treacherous."

Ehiosun Davis said, "I've been using this route back and forth to work. I've seen a lot of vehicles run off the road."

2 news contacted the city of Broken Arrow on Nov 22 about the concerns and was told this area of roadway is maintained by the County.

Nov 25 Wagoner County Commissioner District One's office told 2 News it is actually maintained by the City of Broken Arrow so we again contacted the City and got this response:

The City of Broken Arrow is aware of the concerns associated with 209th East Avenue between 41st and 31st streets. Repair plans have been in the process of being prepared and were to take place soon. However, due to the significant amount of rainfall earlier this month, several areas of the roadway’s shoulder have eroded and thereby expedited the planning process. Repairs including adding stone to form a foundation and provide support, along with concrete and asphalt work are expected to begin before the end of the year, weather permitting. Our plans also include working with Wagoner County, which will require collaboration between our two organizations, to ensure a more comprehensive solution on both sides of the roadway is designed properly and constructed concurrently.





City of Broken Arrow

KJRH

Nov 26 2 News checked the area again and saw crews already hard at work dumping loads of rock to shore up the roadway edges and using an excavator to clean out the drainage ditch.

The sight of work happening to improve the road prompted Davis to stop and thank 2 News.

"Finally," he said, "somebody come to this neighborhood to rescue this neighborhood now."

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

