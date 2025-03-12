Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All Star Sport Complex permanently closes, under new ownership

All Star Sports Complex closes
KJRH
All Star Sports Complex closes
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — After 33 years of putt putt, batting cages and arcade games, All Star Sports Complex permanently closed.

The complex is on 61st near Hwy 169 and is home to Tulsa's only outdoor putt putt course. It was also a staple for local baseball/softball and soccer teams.

Owners Jeff and Tami Higgins announced the closure earlier this year on their website and held an indoor garage sale to sell off items from inside the complex.

Attached to the building is Mac's Soccer Shack, which remains open.

The Higgins said the complex is under new ownership. 2 News is working to learn more about what the new owners plan to do with the complex.

"Thank you for the past 33 years to our Employees, Family, Friends, Vendors, Basbeball/Softball Teams, Umpires, Trainers and Soccer Clubs.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US