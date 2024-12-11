AGREEMENT: KFOR's media rights upheld in lawsuit against Ryan Walters

OKLAHOMA CITY — An agreement was made between KFOR and Ryan Walters on Dec. 11.

In September, KFOR, Oklahoma City's NBC affiliate, sued State Superintendent Ryan Walters and his media representative Dan Isett for First Amendment violations.

KFOR claimed its reporters were refused access to open meetings and purposefully excluded from press releases and media RSVP's.

Walters and Isett also claimed that KFOR was not a legitimate news organization.

In the court agreement, Walters and Isett agreed to grant KFOR access to all Oklahoma State Department of Education meetings and press conferences.

It also requires OSDE to send RSVP notices to KFOR and to add them to its media email distribution list.

Walters and Isett will also have to pay damages of $17.91. KFOR said it chose that specific amount because the First Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in 1791. They will also likely have to pay KFOR's court costs.

Isett posted this on X after the Dec. 11 court hearing:

It’s right here in black and white…



We’ll allow KFOR an opportunity to RSVP, and they were never excluded from a state board meeting.



KFOR is still fake news. https://t.co/1Xd20IowOI — Dan Isett 🌵 (@DanIsett) December 11, 2024

