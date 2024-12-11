Watch Now
AGREEMENT: KFOR's media rights upheld in lawsuit against Ryan Walters

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters speaks during a special state Board of Education meeting, April 12, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An agreement was made between KFOR and Ryan Walters on Dec. 11.

In September, KFOR, Oklahoma City's NBC affiliate, sued State Superintendent Ryan Walters and his media representative Dan Isett for First Amendment violations.

KFOR claimed its reporters were refused access to open meetings and purposefully excluded from press releases and media RSVP's.

Walters and Isett also claimed that KFOR was not a legitimate news organization.

In the court agreement, Walters and Isett agreed to grant KFOR access to all Oklahoma State Department of Education meetings and press conferences.

It also requires OSDE to send RSVP notices to KFOR and to add them to its media email distribution list.

Walters and Isett will also have to pay damages of $17.91. KFOR said it chose that specific amount because the First Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in 1791. They will also likely have to pay KFOR's court costs.

Isett posted this on X after the Dec. 11 court hearing:

