AG Drummond reaches settlement with DOJ, will release Oklahoma voter rolls

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice involving Oklahoma's voter rolls.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against multiple states, including Oklahoma, last month. When the lawsuit was filed, Oklahoma’s Election Secretary said the DOJ is asking for information he’s not legally allowed to disclose.

The lawsuit demanded Oklahoma voters' full name, date of birth, address, and either their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

In a statement, Drummond said the settlement allows Oklahoma to comply with the law and that privacy protections are in place for the information that was provided to the federal government.

“In Oklahoma, we are committed to the integrity of our elections,” Drummond said. “The State of Oklahoma will cooperate with efforts to eliminate voter fraud and safeguard electoral processes in accordance with the law. We are committed to both election integrity and the protection of personal information.”

Currently, Oklahoma has election laws that include proof of identity to vote, notarization for most absentee ballots, a ban on ballot harvesting, an Election Day deadline for receipt of all absentee ballots, use of paper ballots except for those with disabilities, post-election audits, and robust voter list maintenance practices.

You can read the full settlement here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

