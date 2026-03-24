2 News Oklahoma welcomes Tulsa native Mike Grogan to the weather team

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is thrilled to welcome meteorologist Mike Grogan to the weather team.
Mike is a Tulsa native who brings 15 years of experience to 2 News. You'll see Mike on our noon newscasts and out in the field during severe weather events.
Mike is a graduate of Valparaiso University and is immersed in the Tulsa community.
Help us welcome Mike to 2 News!
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