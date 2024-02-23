African heritage exhibit featured in senior living community

TULSA, Okla — A remembrance of roots, legacy, and history. Offering a deeper dive into a culture some may not know much about.

In the front office of north Tulsa’s Crestview Senior Duplexes is an African heritage exhibit. Therese Anderson lives there and even contributed to the exhibit.

"It makes me feel proud, it makes me feel worthy, it makes me feel strong," said Anderson.

There were statues, masks, and decorations all set out on tables for everyone to see and learn about.

They even have a sign with the original name of Africa, Alkebulan. Anderson told 2 News the inspiration for this showcase of heritage was Black leaders such as Barack Obama and Martin Luther King.

"They taught us to be proud of ourselves. They taught us to know who we are to identify as a whole," Anderson said.

The exhibit was set up with tables having a special theme ranging from African tools to dolls and books.

As well as the status of tigers, camels, and giraffes standing proudly embracing African culture.

"I put together several documentaries, and during the observation of the 1921 massacre, I had the opportunity to show my film, and that's what I'm sharing with the residents here," said Anderson.

There were so many exciting things to learn about. Beautiful black dolls, carved tribal masks, but also - one of the darkest chapters in black history, slavery. Along with the ships used to separate families by oceans.

"Heartbreak and just inhumanity, no humanity," Anderson said.

The display of the African heritage is open for everyone to explore, even those who don't live at Crestview. However, time is running out.

The community only has until the end of Black History Month to immerse themselves in the culture through the exhibit.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

