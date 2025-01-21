'Accessible for all': YMCA's new location opens, increases health accessibility

TULSA, Okla. — A new YMCA in west Tulsa is officially open bringing more health accessibility to the area.

The new state-of-the-art facility was designed as a practice and training space, adding to the 14 other YMCAs in and around Tulsa.

YMCA staff said each of their club buildings offers different experiences and classes for people wanting to bounce from one area to another.

"It really aligns with our mission, which is, again, we won't turn away anyone due to the inability to pay. So, all of our programs are built to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body," said Chief Operating Officer Jeff Heeley.

The new YMCA includes two turf soccer fields and will have a multi-purpose court with three-on-three basketball, volleyball, and pickleball spaces.

The upstairs area is a complete workout area with brand-new equipment and a circuit workout area underneath.

"We want to make sure it’s accessible for all, the YMCA is for all," Heeley said.

Michael Mahaffey said the community-driven mission is what keeps him coming back.

"I just like the whole community atmosphere here at the YMCA. I’ve tried a couple of other gyms and it just has a nice warm feel and there’s good people in here," said Michael Mahaffey.

The YMCA also partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to provide healthy food options regardless of economic status. The refrigerated market area is stocked with fresh food with suggested prices for each item.

"We want to make it available so if someone has a need you can come in and grab some fresh fruits and vegetables, grab a sandwich. Take what you need pay what you can. And we believe that the community will rally and will help offset the expenses," said Heeley.

The YMCA also made sure the spaces were accessible. That was evident with the easily moveable gym equipment, some being wheelchair accessible.

The new location is at 909 W. 23rd Street. It does require a membership to access the gym and turf/courted areas, but they have programs, some offered at reduced or no cost.

