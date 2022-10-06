A man in custody following a stabbing and arson attack at Holy Family Cathedral Downtown

TULSA, Okla. — A stabbing investigation, turned a bomb threat, that started at Holy Family Church in Downtown Tulsa. Police said they responded to the church after they got a call about a man trying to get into the church.

Police said that man ended up throwing a flaming object at the church and stabbing a church school employee. The investigation led police and the bomb squad all the way to the Reasor's, near 71st and Sheridan, where it all ended.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

Police said they got a call from the Reasor's security saying he was making threats there. That was after police said he stabbed an employee at Holy Family Cathedral just hours ago.

“My worst nightmare," Father Gary Kastl with Holy Family Cathedral said.

Father Kastl is still trying to process what happened outside Holy Family Cathedral Wednesday afternoon.

“Innocence was lost as someone from the outside came and attacked the peaceful campus here at the cathedral," Kastl said.

Father Kastl said some students from the holy family cathedral school gathered on the front steps of the cathedral around 4:00 p.m. to take fall photos. That's when he said a man carrying an ice chest walked across the street.

“As soon as the man approached the cathedral, our faculty and staff reacted really quickly and moved our children inside the school building, and we immediately went on lock down and followed all of our protocols and procedures that we follow," Father Kastl said.

He said the man tried to get in the cathedral, but the doors were locked.

“So he made his way down between the cathedral and the school behind me and proceeded to open his ice chest and it appears he was lighting some sort of firebomb that he intended to lit inside the cathedral but was not able to and so he was doing so on the southside of the Cathedral," Father Kastl said.

Father Kastl said the front desk attendant walked outside to figure out what he was doing.

“At that time unfortunately, the guy pulled a sword form his side and attacked our front desk attendant and very seriously wounded him on both of his hands," Kastl said.

Father Kastl said the attendant was taken to the hospital and last he heard he was going into surgery to have his hand repaired.

Then, minutes later, police said they got a second call about a man making a threat at Reasor's on 71st and Sheridan.

That suspect matched the description of the man at Holy Family Cathedral. He has been taken into custody.

2 News was told the suspect could face felony charges for setting the church on fire.

As for the Church School, staff sent a letter saying school has been canceled for the next two days, to give families time to process what happened.

They will also make priests, deacons, and counselors available.

