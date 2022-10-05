Tulsa woman showing others it's possible to turn life around

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa woman is on a mission to show others you can turn away from violence and a life of crime.

She even has a booth at the Tulsa State fair to get her message out.

Raittia Rogers is putting her life on display to encourage others change is possible. Rogers hasn’t had the easiest life. She says she got in trouble at a young age, and was going down the wrong path.

"My life, it spiraled out of control. I joined a gang, I robbed, I did burglaries, I sold drugs. I fought a lot. I got expelled, I got kicked out. I had a baby at a very young age," says Rogers.

But when she was 21 years old, sitting inside the Tulsa County jail, she says she prayed, asking God to help her turn her life around.

"I was inspired by God, Himself to not return to my old ways and to go out and encourage people and inspire people to make a difference in their lives.”

And now, she’s encouraging others to do the same. Rogers wrote the book “I Broke Out of Prison” detailing her life story, and how she finally found the right path. Now - she goes to she Eddie Warrior prison in Taft and Juvenile Detention Centers, to talk to inmates, and encourage them to break the cycle.

"No matter what happened, it's not how you start, it's how you finish and they can make a change in their life as well," says Rogers.

If you would like to learn more about her story or buy her book, click here, https://ibrokeoutofprison2.wixsite.com/my-site-1.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --