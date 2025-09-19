'A lot of good': Tulsa's Alternative Response Team expands services

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is expanding its Alternative Response Team, or ART-2 by adding mental health professionals along with Tulsa Fire paramedics. It's a secondary unit that responds to 911 calls downtown to provide medical care without sending a police officer.

City leaders said this will make the team more effective and address a growing problem that has been present within the homeless population since the program began in 2023.

Outside the Tulsa Day Center, 2 News met Douglas Wright, one of the 1400 people in the city living on the streets.

"Everybody over here has some kind of mental health problem," said Wright.

A Tulsa point-in-time study released in June found that nearly 30% of homelessness is caused by mental health struggles.

"Nobody cares about them that much, and it's just a sad thing," said Wright.

Amanda Bradley with Family and Children's Services said they're also changing their services from four days a week to seven days a week.

"We really wanted to figure out how to help with long-term solutions to situations," said Bradley.

Wright said he supported the expansion of ART-2.

"That's a wonderful thing, you know, without them these poor folks wouldn't know what to do," said Wright.

Bradly said once they respond to a call, they will also connect people to resources.

"They do seem to be doing a lot of good, and I'm proud of them," said Wright.

Bradley said that since they started, 60% of their calls needed a mental health professional.

In 2024, 2 News reported the program received $600,000 in funding to continue its service.

"It's amazing what they do for them, it really is, and I'm proud of them," said Wright.

