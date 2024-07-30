TFD's mental health team gets $600k extension to continue serving Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Because of the success of Tulsa's Alternative Response Team, it received a $618,000 extension to continue offering its services.

Tulsa’s Alternative Response Team was formed in 2023 as part of the Tulsa Fire Department to try to lower the number of people experiencing mental health crises.

Leaders with the Tulsa Fire Department say their secondary response team responded to 439 911 calls in 2023. The team handles mental and physical health calls like drug overdoses.

Tulsa Fire Department staff said it’ll help them continue the program for at least a few years. 2 News went downtown and ran into Travis Boggs. He said the extension was only a matter of time.

"Any assistance that can be provided without pulling away from emergency medical services and the fire department seems like a worthy cause," said Boggs.

The money comes from the Walgreens Opioid Settlement Fund. It’ll go toward supplies and help the team continue to follow up with people. Emma Stafford, who also lives downtown, said that’s the most important part.

"Sometimes people only help them to a certain point, and they need it followed through to the end for sure," said Stafford.

The team could also save taxpayers money.

"This unit here will save taxpayer dollars in many ways. From the fuel on a fire truck to firefighters responding to a scene," said EMS Director Justin Lemery.

Lemery said the extension will also help the fire department collect data to improve 911 response times.

Stafford said she’s just happy her money will continue going to those in need.

"Hey, if it can go to the people in this community, that's what's important to me," said Stafford.

Staff with the Tulsa Fire Department said there are plans for other parts of the state to implement a secondary response program as well.

