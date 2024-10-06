'A lot of fun' Tulsa State Fair fans enjoy final day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa State Fair wrapped its "11 days of fun" Oct. 6. Attendees said it was a memorable experience.

Although official attendance numbers have not yet been released, fair staff said they expect the event's economic impact to be at least $50 million.

Rides and plenty of fried food were just a few things people said they loved about this year's state fair. Clarissa Dindy said coming on the last day with her kids couldn't have been better.

"I like coming on the last day; it's not busy, and my kids get to the front of lines a lot quicker," said Dindy

Staff said it's hard to tell if the overall turnout has been higher than in previous years. They confirmed they saw an increase in groups and organizations coming to the fair.

Mark Boyce attended the fair and said the weather was perfect this year.

"Sometimes it rains during the fair, and we haven't had any of that. It has been really nice," said Boyce.

When asked what their favorite food was this year, there seemed to be a common theme among people.

"I love the corndogs with extra mustard," said Dindy.

Amanda Blair with the state fair said people can expect them to go even bigger next year.

"We always strive to improve upon each year, and so we are always looking to make adjustments, find new attractions, and always continue to improve," said Blair.

Boyce said he plans on going back next year.

"Yes, absolutely," said Boyce.

Tulsa State Fair staff said official numbers for their turnout will be announced soon.

