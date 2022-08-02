A look at back-to-school shopping prices in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — We wanted to understand what parents experience while looking for those supplies and how much it will cost.

2 News Oklahoma reporter Jeanette Quezada went shopping at Walmart with a list a third-grade student would need and began filling her shopping cart

“Shopping for my fourth grader, for school, trying to find all the school supplies that they require, ” Lindsey Parke, a mother of four shopping in the store Tuesday said.

Parke and her four-year-old son were on the same mission.

“Getting it all before the crowd gets here,” she said.

Two of her kids are school-aged. She said it's been tough trying to find all the items on the school list.

“I feel like the list keeps multiplying, they keep needing more and more things, so I just think that might be the more difficult thing,” Parke said.

The American Retail Federation said households with children will spend on average $864 which it said is about $168 more than 2019. Walmart said they've tried to take your wallet into account.

“We know that everyone is trying to be very budge conscious as they’re going back to school shopping this year, and so that’s why you see us offering things like more than 100 items for less than a dollar,” Jimmy Carter, spokesman for Walmart said.

We continued our shopping to get all the supplies a third grader would need including notebooks, pencil pouches, and a backpack. After scanning all the items, the grand total came out to $119.08.

However, Carter reminds parents there will also be deals during the tax-free weekend starting this Friday, which is something parents like Parke will want to take advantage of as they shop for their students, one at a time.

“We’re just trying to juggle it all," Parke said.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --