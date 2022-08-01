2022 Tax-Free Weekend: What to know about Oklahoma's tax holiday

TULSA, Okla. — The countdown to the start of the school year winds down with Oklahoma's Tax-Free Weekend starting Friday.

The state's sales tax holiday allows retailers to take the sales tax off of select purchases, letting customers take advantage of the savings through Sunday.

However, the holiday only covers a strict list of items, highlighted by most clothes parents can pick up for children headed back to school later this month.

Here are the guidelines for shopping on Tax-Free Weekend:

Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than one hundred dollars are exempt. This does not apply to the sale of any accessories, special clothing or footwear primarily designed for athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use, or to the rental of clothing or footwear.



Any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.

The state provided a list of frequently asked questions about the sales tax holiday online.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --