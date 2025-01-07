99% EFFECTIVE: Planned Parenthood Tulsa expands vasectomy accessibility

TULSA, Okla. — An increased demand to prevent unwanted pregnancies in Oklahoma is driving more organizations to increase vasectomy accessibility.

Both Tulsa and Oklahoma City Planned Parenthoodlocations are expanding their clinic offerings. The organization decided to make the increase after seeing an increased need for permanent contraceptives.

The procedure is 99% effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies.

“We’re committed to meeting the growing demand for reproductive health care options that empower individuals to take control of their futures,” said Julia Vang, Nurse Practitioner and provider at Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

In 2022, Oklahoma became the first state to ban abortions from fertilization after the overturning of Roe. v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood said this is part of the reason more men are taking a step to get the procedure.

2 News talked with a man who got a vasectomy in December. He said he decided after his partner had a pregnancy scare.

"The biggest reason why guys should actually consider this is because most women do; most women don't want to get pregnant again, and what they have to go through is much worse," said Ryan Schultz. "So if a guy can take that on and be in and out in 20 min, well, he's a better man for doing it."

Schultz said he could do it in Oklahoma to prevent a pregnancy.

"I mean, if it's right for you, go do it definitely. There's no, I mean, it's case by case. You know, some people need to have it. Some people want to have it, and some people, I mean, honestly, they probably should have it," said Schultz.

Planned Parenthood said a vasectomy costs between $750 to $1000, but there are options for financial assistance. Those options vary based on eligibility, which is discussed case by case.

The Tulsa clinic starts this month and will be every other month. Oklahoma City's start next month, starting in February. For more information on those clinics, click —> HERE.

