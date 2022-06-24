Oklahoma lawmakers react to Roe v. Wade overturn

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers quickly released statements Friday in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

Most of the state's most powerful lawmakers are conservatives and Republicans, resulting in several statements in support of the high court's decision.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R), who's signed all anti-abortion legislation to make to his desk, released the following statement:

“I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor released the following statement:

“After almost 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has wiped one of the most horrifying opinions in American history from the books. It has courageously done so in the face of intimidation, leaks, violence, and even an assassination attempt. Roe not only took away over 60 million lives, it also barred Oklahomans and all other Americans from protecting our unborn children. We should help every woman facing a crisis pregnancy, but not at the cost of the innocent child’s life. Finally, I am proud to have been endorsed by the National Right to Life group and the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life group in this race. I am asking for your support on Tuesday, June 28 so we can continue to advocate for the rights of the unborn."

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) released the following statement:

“I am overjoyed to hear that the Supreme Court has announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today,” Inhofe said. “For almost 50 years, our nation has wrongly operated under the tragic belief that there is a constitutional “right” to end the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves. The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life. During my time in Congress, I have gladly fought to give a voice to the voiceless and I will continue the fight during the remainder of my tenure in the Senate.”

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-District 2) released the following statement:

“Our prayers have finally been answered. This Supreme Court ruling is a historic victory for the pro-life movement that will save millions of lives. The Court prevailed over threats of intimidation and violence from the far-Left, and thanks to their courage, we will now save generations of future leaders and world changers. Every unborn child is worthy and deserving of the right to life. Finally, the Supreme Court has ruled, ‘the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.’ As the father of 6 precious children, I will always lead the national fight to defend the unborn.”

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas (R-District 3) released the following statement:

“Oklahoma- along with a number of other states- has made it abundantly clear that life is a miracle and above all else should be protected at its earliest stages. Throughout my time in Congress, the safeguarding of the fundamental right to life has been one of my highest priorities- and I will continue to support pro-life legislation and efforts in the years to come.



Today’s ruling rightfully affirms the right to legislate abortion belongs to individual states. As our Founding Fathers advocated through the ideals of federalism, and as is ensured by the 10th Amendment, powers not delegated to the Federal government by the U.S. Constitution shall be reserved to the States or the People. While states like New York and California enact reprehensible abortion policies, the Supreme Court’s opinion confirms that the power to protecting life is in the hands of elected individuals.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-District 4) released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated opinion gives America’s 50 separate and unique states and their voters the authority to determine their own policies concerning abortion, rather than unelected judges and bureaucrats. Indeed, since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, it was immediately controversial and quickly became an outdated decision due to rapid advancements in medicine and science. As a proud defender of unborn life throughout my entire career, both in Congress and in the Oklahoma State Legislature, I am pleased that voters will now have a voice on this important issue.”

