$800K GRANT: Revitalization around Hopewell Park in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An $800,000 grant is paving the way for improvements in Muskogee County. People who live there say Hopewell Park has historically been run-down with illegal dumping and overgrowth.

Now there are six miles of a smooth paved drive on East Ferry Road from Country Club Road to the 85th Street entrance to Hopewell Park.

It’s designed to open up the road for the community to enjoy the county’s public spaces.

“I think it shows a lot for the future of Muskogee and the fact that they are willing to want to do something so that we can have a brighter future,” said Kali Marshall.

Senator Avery Frix, who represents Muskogee said in a statement, “These investments in local infrastructure not only enhance transportation but also ensure our community can safely access and fully enjoy public spaces like Hopewell Park,” Frix said. “I have proudly supported this project from the initial consideration of the Lake Access Grant through the current revitalization efforts that will bring greater connectivity and expanded recreational opportunities to the Muskogee area.”

Several people in Muskogee tell 2 News it’s been years since they’ve visited Hopewell Park. They painted the picture of trash and crime littering the area.

“Dumped trash,” said Minta Jones. “There’s a lot of trash out there.”

We’ve seen abandoned mattresses,” said one Muskogee woman. “Needles all over the road. There was a lot of broken glass.”

“Lots of drug paraphernalia,” said Lisa Defoor. “People go there to do the illegal things.”

A new clean-up effort has started to change things around. We 2 News visited the Muskogee County Park on Sept. 16, our crews saw limited trash. The people in town say it’s a good thing.

“It’s a great fishing area. It has a lot of potential. I hope that it does become a safer place.”

Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke, one of the people behind the park clean up said, “Muskogee County is thrilled to see this project come to life. Rebuilding East Smith Ferry Road is more than just fixing a roadway—it’s about restoring access to a beloved park and making it a welcoming space for families again. Thanks to the support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ODOT, and Senator Frix, we are turning an unfortunate situation into a real win for the community. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to complete these projects,” Doke said.

“Muskogee is a good place, and it could be an even greater place if people would care about it and take some interest in it,” said Defoor.

