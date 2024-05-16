$70K grant a 'blessing' for Tulsa church's food pantry

TULSA, Okla. — One east Tulsa church's food pantry is becoming a lifeline for many experiencing poverty and homelessness, and it just got a big financial boost to its purpose.

A $70,000 grant from Woodworth Estates -- part of the United Methodist Church -- is going a long way for volunteers with St. Mark's Church located off East Admiral Boulevard.

"Even at $70,000, as much as we feed every week it goes quick,” food pantry organizer Gene Mayfield said.

In just under a year, the weekly food pantry ballooned from helping a couple dozen folks in need, to more than a hundred from different backgrounds, ages, and family situations.

Shane and his pup named “Baby Girl” are experiencing homeless and said the pantry is a weekly blessing.

"It means the difference between eating and not eating -- going hungry, you know?" he said. "Everybody’s real nice here and I’ve been welcomed regardless of my disability or not. And my girl has been welcomed.”



The recent grant will cover food costs, get more nutritious meals, keep the goods fresh, and add more personal items for the homeless to grab on their way, volunteers said.

Deedee Boss helped start the food pantry in June 2023 and said until Tulsa’s poverty and housing crisis is fixed, "God's work" will continue.

“(It will continue) to provide whatever we can to whoever we can, as much as we can along with food, community, (and spiritual growth)," Boss said. "Everybody says, ‘It’s all from Jesus,’ and it truly is.”

A separate $55,000 grant from the Council Oak district of Methodist churches is going toward major renovations to the building that houses the food pantry, which will temporarily shut it down until June 20, when it opens back to its usual Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

