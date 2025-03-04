TULSA, Okla. — Jerry Jacobson, president of World Baseball Outreach in Tulsa, said thieves broke into their baseball fields near North Yale and Dawson Road in mid-February. The attack on the nonprofit's electrical panel caused at least $60,000 in damages. Jacobson said the organization needs help recovering from the damage.

Jacobson said he was devastated when he discovered the damage.

KJRH

"Kind of kick in the gut feeling, so not a good feeling at first," said Jacobson.

KJRH

Jacobson said thieves made a hole in the fence to cut and steal electrical wires. He's unsure of the exact date of the theft, but he's still working with P-S-O to determine when the power was cut off.

"We've had a lot of people set up and offer to try and help in some way, so we're going to see how this plays out," said Jacobson.

KJRH

Jacobson said the city owned the fields and had been hit multiple times in the past five years, but not to this extent. The youth season will continue despite the damages, but getting the lights back on will be difficult.

"Right now, we'll have to shut down when it starts getting a little dark, which is a little earlier than we like to," said Jacobson.

'$60,000 in damage': Tulsa youth baseball nonprofit electrical panels attacked

2 News reached out to Carson Colvin with the city of Tulsa, and he provided the following statement.

"We're working to identify long-term solutions for the vandalism and theft that is occurring there. Solutions will take some time, as there are funding decisions that have to be made to make the needed repairs," said Colvin.

Jacobson said community support has been inspiring.

"We have a lot of encouraging people that are supporting these kids out here. To give them hope and happiness and joy," said Jacobson.

If you want to support World Baseball Outreach, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

