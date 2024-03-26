Watch Now
Southbound lanes of Hwy 169 near 91st St open after five-car crash

Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 26, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department closed the southbound lanes of Highway 169 due to a five-car crash.

Nearly an hour after the closure, crews began to open lanes and allow traffic to move.

TPD said that all three lanes near 91st St. were shut down. EMSA was on the scene. TPD did not release the conditions of the people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

