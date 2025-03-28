$6.5 Million cut from Tulsa non-profit that helps immigrants

TULSA, Okla. — Julie Davis, the CEO of YWCA, said they were told in February of 2025 that $6.5 million in state and federal funding was being cut. Staff with the Tulsa nonprofit said they're worried they won't be able to help thousands of Tulsans with jobs, healthcare, and transportation. Davis said they were not given any reason for the budget cuts.

Elham Kucirek was an immigrant who came to the United States to be a student. She eventually got a job at YWCA helping other migrants with healthcare.

"I came here from Iran because I didn't have female rights and. Didn't want to live there," said Kucirek.

Davis said their refugee and migrant program also helps migrants find housing and learn English.

"To know that the uncertainty of being able to continue those services is at risk…And those clients who won't be able to access and have that support," said Davis.

Davis said that in 2024, they served 4,000 people through their migrant and refugee services. Kucirek said pulling funding can cause chaos for the people at their most vulnerable state.

"Just you guys leave them alone without any help and support…Please don't ignore us; don't forget us," said Kucirek.

2 News contacted the Office of Refugee Resettlementand asked why the money was cut but did not get a response as of Feb 28.

All Kucirek wanted was more support for the people she helps.

"All of us are here to be together living nice and the government should have a view like all of us the same," said Kucirek.

