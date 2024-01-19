4 OSU fraternity members arrested after longhorn found on FarmHouse lawn

STILLWATER, Okla. — After a dead longhorn was found on the front lawn of FarmHouse fraternity house, police have arrested four members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.

Stillwater police arrived at FarmHouse fraternity on Dec. 1 where a dead longhorn cow was found on the front lawn.

Investigators gathered information from the FarmHouse security system, which showed a white Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck pulling a trailer, with a dead longhorn on the trailer.

Three people were seen on camera unloading the animal and tying the carcass to a pillar on the front porch of the house, while the driver of the truck drove away, pulling the longhorn off the trailer and onto the lawn.

Investigation into dead Longhorn

Members of FarmHouse say they believe members of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity left the animal there because of an ongoing prank war between the two houses.

The owner of the longhorn who lived in Noble County, allowed his nephew, a member of Alpha Gamma Rho to host members of the fraternity on his property, where there were usually three longhorns, but only two remained.

Police spoke with neighbors of the property owner, who believed a party was previously held there based on recent tire tracks and noise coming from the farm on Nov. 30.

After surveying the land, they found evidence of a party, including an old bonfire and small pieces of rebar similar to the branding on the longhorn.

Investigators also found a black trailer, with side rails, the right side of the trailer was missing a tire, which all were distinguishing features seen in FarmHouse's surveillance footage.

A necropsy found the longhorn died of natural causes and was dead for more than 36 hours before the procedure.

The longhorn's owner confirmed the animal was his, and his nephew denied being involved in the incident and discouraged his fraternity brothers from dumping the animal on FarmHouse's lawn.

After interviewing members of Alpha Gamma Rho, investigators learned Bennett Fady discussed the plan to dump a dead longhorn on the FarmHouse property as a prank and members of the fraternity told him not to.

The owner of the F-150 allowed Fady to use the vehicle but did not know what it was being used for.

After leaving the longhorn on the lawn, the vehicle was parked on the property where the animal came from and hidden.

Officers reviewed security footage from Alpha Gamma Rho, but there was a gap in the footage and little cooperation from the fraternity.

On Dec. 28, Stillwater Police Department arrested Bennett Fady, Luke Ackerly, Brody Shelby and Andrew King for unlawful disposal of a carcass, a misdemeanor offense.

