32nd Annual Calf Fry lineup announced

STILLWATER, Okla. — Calf Fry is coming back to Stillwater for the 32nd time May 2-4.

The three-day music festival will rock the Tumbleweed Dancehall and Concert Venue.

Organizers announced on Jan. 30 a line-up of big acts.

Performers include:



Shane Smith and the Saints

Flatland Cavalry

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

The Red Clay Strays

Muscadine Bloodline

Treaty Oak Revival

Sam Barber

Kat Hasty

Dylan Wheeler

Pony Bradshaw

Lance Roark

Trenton Fletcher

Braxton Keith

The Weathered Souls

Grady Spencer and the Work

“Every year we look to assemble the most popular up and coming acts in Red Dirt, Texas Country and Americana Music and this year is no different," said Calf Fry Co-Owner Cary McBride Come join the fun for an unforgettable experience at America's Largest Calf Fry!”

Calf Fry is one of the largest Red Dirt/Texas Country Music festivals in the country. Stars like Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Koe Wetzel and Parker McCollum have all performed at the festival.

For more information, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

