$30M STANDARDS: Lawmaker files joint resolution opposing new education standards

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Senator filed joint resolution SJR 20 on April 24, disapproving of the Oklahoma State Board of Education's proposed rule changes for social studies and science.

Republican Senator Adam Pugh's resolution next goes to the House and Senate. Both would need to pass the resolution to officially reject the standards and send them back to OSBE.

Read the full resolution here.

The resolution follows a heated OSBE meeting held earlier that day. The standards were approved by OSBE in February, but new board members said State Superintendent Ryan Walters of not giving them enough time to read the standards before the vote.

Local News Democratic leaders file resolutions, rejecting projecting social studies Stef Manchen

They also accused Walters of secretly changing the standards and not notifying them.

Here's our coverage from the April 24 meeting:

Board members accuse Ryan Walters of secretly changing social studies standards

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

