TULSA, Okla. — On April 11, around 5 p.m., the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services announced that it would not terminate any core service contracts.

Here is the complete statement:

As we navigate these complex and concerning contracting issues, our priority remains clear: protecting access to care for Oklahomans who depend on these services. We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing the critical importance of ensuring a clear path forward for uninterrupted critical mental health services across the state and are grateful for his reiteration that we are not and will not terminate any core service contracts.

We understand the confusion caused by recent events and are working closely with OMES and our community partners to implement a contractual stopgap. This issue is entirely unrelated to funding gaps or contract optimization. Our commitment to delivering high-quality behavioral health services remains strong as we work toward lasting solutions and operational excellence.



Three key mental health providers in Tulsa County are grappling with potential service disruptions after the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services(ODMHSAS) and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) informed them of significant funding cuts.

The affected organizations—Grand Mental Health, Family and Children Services, and CREOKS—received a letter stating the state is terminating its contracts on May 10.

3 major Tulsa mental health services face funding cuts

Local News Contract termination letters sent out to Tulsa County mental health providers KJRH Digital

Josh Cantwell, CEO of Grand Mental Health, expressed his surprise at receiving the email from OMES.

“On April 10, we received an email from the Oklahoma Management Enterprise Systems that we weren’t expecting. We’re trying to figure out what that means because we had no previous correspondence with the office,” he said.

In the termination letter, OMES cited the decision as being in the “state’s best interest” to “minimize any cost” to the organizations involved.

Cantwell highlighted the critical role that Grand Mental Health plays in the community, serving thousands of Tulsa residents annually and operating some of the state's largest addiction recovery centers.

The organization provides extensive support, including in-school counseling services, outreach for the homeless, and resources for first responders.

The ripple effects of these funding reductions extend beyond just those receiving care, according to Cantwell.

“The impact goes so far beyond those individuals themselves receiving care. It also affects families, community partners, and many others,” he said.

In a statement, ODMHSAS acknowledged the recent contract terminations, affirming its commitment to ensuring access to behavioral health services.

The agency indicated it is actively reviewing options to prevent any disruption in care for the individuals and families that rely on these essential services. Importantly, officials emphasized that the 988 Mental Health Lifeline remains unaffected by these contract changes.

Despite the looming cuts, Grand Mental Health assured the community that its operations would continue seamlessly.

“Today, all of our facilities are open, all of our services are available, and everywhere across the state, it’s business as usual,” Cantwell stated.

Brent Black, CEO of CREOKS Health Services, sent us this statement,

It’s important that the community know that we will continue to provide high-quality care to the Oklahomans who need our services. We are in regular communication with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and feel confident that there will be a positive path forward. From a day-to-day operations perspective, nothing has changed. Our clients count on expert care, which we will deliver with compassion and respect. Brent Black, CEO of CREOKS

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

