3-alarm fire forces dozens to evacuate at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Close to a dozen Tulsa Fire Department crews battled a three-alarm fire at Windsail Apartments off East 71st Street and Mingo Road July 29.

The blaze forced residents in 36 different units to evacuate but TFD reported no injuries and several pets rescued.

The smoke trail from the apartment complex could be seen from miles away Monday night.

2 News Oklahoma

"This apartment complex is an older complex, so some of the building construction is grandfathered whereas newer buildings have fire stops and less shared attic space," TFD spokesman Andrew Little said. "This is not one of those. It has shared attic space, and fire can easily travel through those so it makes it more difficult. But as I said, our crews are working very hard. They're pretty exhausted right now in just getting this under control."

As of Monday night, TFD investigators haven't narrowed down a definite cause of the fire but Little said it looked to be accidental from disposal of a cigarette.

American Red Cross volunteers passed out food and water on scene and will be available to displaced tenants.

2 News Oklahoma

The scene also caused major rubbernecking traffic along East 71st Street next to Home Depot and Lowe's. TFD said it requests drivers to focus on the road and stay out of the way.

