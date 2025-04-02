$3.1B ANNUAL IMPACT: Cherokee Nation shares tribe's impact on economy

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation released its annual economic impact report.

According to the report, the Cherokee Nation had an annual economic impact of $3.1 billion dollars.

While the numbers displayed a positive effect for the nation, 2 News spoke to Cherokee citizens to find out if there was anything else they wanted the nation to focus on moving forward.

Chelsea Scott is the Security Supervisor at the Hard Rock Casino, working under the Cherokee Nation.

She said she knows how hard the Cherokee Nation works to help its citizens.

“They contribute to schools in our area, the roads, and just Cherokee housing," she said.

However, Scott also hopes leaders will be making strides to help all Cherokee members equally.

“The things I would like to see in the future from Cherokee Nation is them to continue to help with their own citizens inside the reservation and as much as they can outside," she said. "Because there is a lot that live outside the boundaries.”

She hopes that, moving forward, the Cherokee Nation can help people living in and outside the reservation with job growth.

“I know the jobs are there, and I know there is the opportunity to help where they can," she said. "They could use tremendous help in health care.”

She also said she hopes the nation will increase opportunities for community input.

“Definitely, taking a survey just to see where people need help," said Scott.

2 News' Isabel Flores took these suggestions to Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said the nation is working on opening a medical facility in Salina which will create more jobs for people- but he said training Cherokee members for healthcare jobs has been a huge initiative.

“This economic impact report also addresses the investment we're ranking in education," he said. "Part of that is a strategic way to increase the workforce availability.”

The report shows the Cherokee Nation set aside $7.8 million dollars to school funding and another $17.5 million dollars to scholarships.

In terms of community input, Hoskin thinks it’s a great idea.

Hoskin said the nation is trying to use its Gadugi portal more often so that Cherokee members can not only take surveys, but interact more with leadership.

“We've done a number of surveys from access to good quality water infrastructure and quality of water to workforce questionnaires," he said. "I think those are important. I think also getting out in communities are important, which is why we spend about 10 months out of the year in at large communities."

While Scott says these things would help, she says she’s grateful to the Cherokee leadership for all their assistance.

“Trying to help as much as they can," she said. "I know they try to do a lot.”

