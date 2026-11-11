2 News Weather Team Gets Crafty at Discovery Lab

TULSA, Okla. — In our November visit to Discovery Lab, the 2 News Weather Team worked with the assistant education manager, Claire Young, to showcase two activities that young children can replicate at home.

The first craft is part of the fabric-themed activity area at Discovery Lab. Claire showed how to do cardboard embroidery through a simple process. You take a blank and flat piece of cardboard and puncture a series of holes into a chosen pattern like a leaf or snowflake. You can connect those holes with lines. Then take a long piece of yarn and carefully thread it through the holes to create the outline of the punctured-hole pattern. This is a great introduction to sewing and embroidery for children.

The second activity was building a miniature snowman using water and baking soda. Pour a healthy portion of baking soda into a bowl and mix with water until you create a dough-like substance that can be molded. Then you can mold the "snowman" with your hands. To melt the snowman, you can take vinegar and use a dropper to pour atop your molded creation. The chemical reaction will quickly "melt" away the snowman. This will be one of many activities in Discovery Lab's Winter Wonderlab starting the week of November 16th.

To learn more about ongoing and upcoming exhibits and activities at Discovery Lab, click here.