2023 showed both success and demise for Tulsa’s movie theatres

TULSA, Okla. — After 38 years, the owner of locally-owned Eton Square 6 Cinema, 8421 E. 61st St., announced the movie theatre would be closing.

“The one with the tables,” Tulsans would call it. Eton Square showed first-run movies at family-friendly prices. Until it closed this week, a matinee cost $4.50. For ten dollars, moviegoers could buy a popcorn, a candy and a drink. In the lobby, many arcade games cost 50 cents.

People supported it for years—until, you know, COVID.

“People have gotten into the habit of not doing the things they used to,” said Mike Mendenhall, owner.

Mendenhall points to many factors including inflation, overhead, streaming and re-opening too early in 2021 during the pandemic.

Last year, he raised the ticket prices twice. However, tickets don’t pay the bills.

“65-75% goes straight back to the studios,” he explained.

2024 started slow and Mendenhall couldn’t stomach another lull.

“Not enough people came in to keep that up,” he said.

However, across town at Circle Cinema (10 S. Lewis), Executive Director Brent Ortolani credits the arthouse theatre’s banner year to Tulsans wanting to return to an in-cinema experience.

“2023 was the biggest year in the history of the Circle Cinema in terms of ticket sales, concession sales and contributions by members,” said Ortolani.

Contributions is a key word. It makes Circle Cinema’s situation much different. Circle Cinema is a non-profit organization that hosts events in addition to screening movies. They host advanced screenings, Q and A sessions, and show movies that can not be seen anywhere else.

“We like to say a film is never ‘just’ a film,” said Ortolani. “We are a community center in that respect.”

Circle Cinema is incomparable to Eton Square, but their success shows signs of hope for the industry—one that Mendenhall will miss, especially his own community events like church or school groups that would come in to watch a film.

He won’t miss these final days of ownership.

“Not having to stress about paying my employees, that was a big strain on me,” he said. “Now I’ve gotta get back to work—gotta get some income.”

There are signs of hope for Eton Square, too. Days after Mendenhall announced closing, he also announced a new investor showing interest in reopening it. Those plans are still in the works.

If Tulsa wants a budget-friendly theatre to stay—Tulsa is going to have to show up—and, buy the candy at the theatre.

To see the upcoming events at Circle Cinema, click here.

