$20 million FEMA grant will help redesign Sheridan Road flood drainage

When it rains at the intersection of 43rd Street and Sheridan Road, it pours, and it often floods, too.

City leaders admit there's a good reason the portion of Sheridan Road has earned the nickname "Lake Sheridan."

Its drainage infrastructure has remained largely unaltered since the 1960s, according to a city release.

"This area, in particular, has suffered to the extent where the intersection," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "There are times when there's a heavy rain, and firetrucks can't get through here."

For years, the City of Tulsa has tried to get close to $20 million in FEMA grants to fix and expand the Fulton Creek Watershed, which is where the floodwater comes from.

It announced on Feb. 26 that funding has finally been approved.

"This is an extremely competitive grant that cities all across America compete for," Mayor Bynum said.

FEMA's regional mitigation director expects the new and improved storm sewer system will include two detention ponds and an expanded culvert. This would protect around 50,000 cars daily, as well as 100 businesses and two schools in the area. It will also create a green space.

"(Crews are) gonna be creating a greenway or park as a part of the detention system," Director Roosevelt Grant said. "And in doing that, it's going to be about 15 acres of property that's going to be allowed to be built as part of this design. And I think that's absolutely fantastic."

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker confirms the plan will lift a burden for his crews that take on several water rescues each flood just from the intersection alone.

"Any time we can not place firefighters to a hazardous situation and we can keep the public from being placed in that as well, that's a win for the fire department," Chief Baker said.

"This is something that benefits everybody in the community, not just if you happen to drive through here or live here or have a business here," Bynum added. "This is all part of a broader strategy that benefits everybody in our community and helps lower our cost of doing business for Tulsans."

The city expects crews to begin work once designs and bidding are complete. The overall project should be finished within the next five years.

The city will also pitch in $6.5 million to the cost, totaling $26 million.

