DUAL PURPOSE: Public art, safety goal of alleyway art project next to Mayo Hotel

TULSA, Okla. — The downtown Tulsa art landscape may be getting a little brighter with the call for artists to transform an alleyway off W. 5th St.

Downtown Tulsa Partnership said this is to boost the city’s public art while helping with public safety. One of the ways they're promoting safety through this art piece is with lighting.

“Lighting has to be a primary component of the artist's design in the finished product. And that is one, pedestrian use and encourage safety,” said Emily Scott, the director of planning and economic development for DTP.

Scott said other cities that’ve implemented similar art pieces have used underutilized areas to create walkable spaces.

DTP is collaborating with the alley’s neighboring businesses, including the historic Mayo Hotel.

The businesses are also invited into the conversations on the final art piece, being the deciding vote.

But before that, they need an artist.

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership is asking artists to throw their names into the mix by August 18.

This step is only for artist bios and past work. From there, they’ll select the artist they want to see ideas and mockups.

But alleyways are known to be hiding spots for dumpsters and other things not sightly. You may ask, Why highlight the area?

“So, alleyways are great canvases in urban spaces for public art and also just for safe kind of walking paths,” Scott said.

Being just blocks from the BOK Center and neighboring historical businesses, including the Mayo Hotel.

The project’s budget is $110,000, highlighting the importance light can have on public safety.

To learn more and apply for the job, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

