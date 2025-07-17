Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gas leak at Zorrow International School forces students, staff to evacuate

Gas leak at Zarrow International
gas leak.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — A gas leak believed to be coming from cooking equipment at Zarrow International School forced students and staff to evacuate on June 17.

The Tulsa Fire Department said around 60 students were evacuated. Three people were checked out by EMSA but were all okay.

WATCH: Gas leak at Zorrow International School forces students, staff to evacuate

Gas leak at Zarrow International

36th and Hudson will be closed for a few hours as crews work the scene. Parents were contacted to come pick up their children.

TFD said there is no threat to nearby homes.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US