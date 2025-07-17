Gas leak at Zorrow International School forces students, staff to evacuate

TULSA, Okla. — A gas leak believed to be coming from cooking equipment at Zarrow International School forced students and staff to evacuate on June 17.

The Tulsa Fire Department said around 60 students were evacuated. Three people were checked out by EMSA but were all okay.

36th and Hudson will be closed for a few hours as crews work the scene. Parents were contacted to come pick up their children.

TFD said there is no threat to nearby homes.

