Leaders push for more Native student enrollment in higher education

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two agreements have been signed by Northeastern State University and the Cherokee Nation to promote Native American enrollment.

The agreements aim to make it easier for tribal high school students like Mckenzie Wilson to enroll into NSU.

Wilson is considering enrolling at NSU to study Sports Medicine.

One of the agreements says NSU is implementing a direct admissions program, which will accept any eligible student from Sequoyah High School into NSU.

The other states NSU will use the Cherokee Nation's Gadugi Portal for personalized messages for tribal students, including information on scholarships and internships.

McKenzie Wilson is excited for the new updates.

“Now that this has opened up, I know it’s gonna be easier for them to show me the way for a better pathway," she said. "It can open up tons of opportunities."

Currently, NSU has about 8,000 students enrolled, with 1,611 identifying as Cherokee.

Part of the mission of the agreements is to make Native American high school students feel more comfortable applying, while increasing tribal representation at NSU.

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said this is an important step in guiding students.

“If you’re a Sequoyah student, particularly if you’re a first-generation college student, then you may not have a lot of experience or even family experience with pursuing higher education," he said. "Which can sometimes be intimidating for any high school junior or senior. This will put them on a path of direct admission.”

President of NSU Rodney Hanley wants to make students feel welcome.

“Because of the longstanding relationship, it is absolutely essential that Cherokee citizens feel a sense of ownership," he said. "Feel a sense that they belong here at Northeastern State University. We take that very seriously.”

