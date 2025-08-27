TULSA, Okla. — Congratulations Christine!!
2 News Morning Anchor Christine Stanwood announced her pregnancy on 2 News Oklahoma Today.
Christine joined the team in April and is a welcome addition to the 2 News family.
Christine Stanwood
She is expecting twins in the spring of next year.
She revealed the news to the shocked faces of the 2 News morning team:
👶🧸2 News growing by 2! 👶🧸
Send Christine congrats on her Facebook page.
