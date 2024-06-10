Watch Now
2 in custody connected to shooting in west Tulsa

standoff at 4th and 44th West ave
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jun 10, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in custody after a standoff at a home in west Tulsa on June 10.

Police were at the home to investigate a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. on June 9.

The shooting happened near 4th Street and S. 42nd W. Ave, where a man was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TPD's Special Operations Team came to the area and said they found the two suspects they were looking for.

"To be as safe as they possibly can, we surround it, we lock it down, and we'll make announcements that we're here, and we want them to come out with their hands up," said TPD's Danny Bean. "We make sure everybody is safe, and nothing happens, so no incident happens. And they came out. They followed all instructions. They came out, and they were put in custody."

