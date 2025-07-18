Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 found dead in Owasso home

Owasso.jpg
Owasso Police Department
Owasso.jpg
Posted

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning.

OPD said they got a call around 9:12 a.m. from a family member who found two other family members dead in the home near E 76th Street North and N 146th E Ave.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, officers said.

2 News is headed to the scene to learn more

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US