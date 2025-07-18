2 found dead in Owasso home

OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home on Friday morning.
OPD said they got a call around 9:12 a.m. from a family member who found two other family members dead in the home near E 76th Street North and N 146th E Ave.
There is no ongoing threat to the public, officers said.
2 News is headed to the scene to learn more
