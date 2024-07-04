Watch Now
2 dead in drowning at Keystone Lake

Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 04, 2024

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Pawnee County Sheriff's Office said two people are dead after drowning at Keystone Lake.

Pawnee County Undersheriff Nick Mahoney told 2 News OHP is working on recovering the adult and child who drowned, and the medical examiner has been notified.

2 News has crews headed to the scene and will have more information when available.

This is a developing story.

