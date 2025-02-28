2 CARES DAY: 2 News is giving back, our challenge to you

TULSA, Okla. — Here at 2 News, we care for the community, that’s why we’ve dedicated a day to serving our neighbors in the communities we call home.

2 news staff will be out volunteering at local organizations in celebration of the day

One of the places we’ll be is the Family and Children’s Services Thrift Store.

Family and Children's Services offers various services – from recovery programs to mental health support.

Their thrift store not only financially gives back to the organization but also provides opportunities for people who’ve been helped.

"Selling the secondhand clothing, we also give second chances to people, so the Women in Recovery Program, we hire people out of that program. I myself am a graduate of that program, which we believe in giving second chances to the people that have experienced the criminal lifestyle and have been in the system," said Alyssa O'Connor the thrift store general manager.

She said anyone can come volunteer at the thrift store, sorting clothes and getting things ready to hit the showroom floor.

The other spot 2 News staff will be volunteering is at the Tulsa Day Center.

The center is a service hub for people experiencing homelessness. Some of those services include counseling, medical support, housing help and clothing support.

"So, volunteers are very important to the day center. We have a number of volunteers that will come in and work in our clothing room," said Mack Halcom the CEO of the Tulsa Day Center.

"We also have a meal program that a lot of churches and other organizations volunteer to come and bring a fully cooked meal."

The day center said they always welcome volunteers. If you can’t volunteer, they are looking for donations, saying they desperately need men's pants and shoes.

Here's our challenge for you. In the spirit of 2 Cares Day, we want you to get out in the community. Whether it's volunteering at a local organization or picking trash up on a neighborhood walk.

Send us your pictures, so we can highlight you as we all give back.

If you would like to volunteer with Family and Children's Servicesor the Tulsa Day Center, click on the organization names.

If you want to donate gently used clothing and goods, you can drop them off at 724 S Utica or you can make monetary donations at their website.

